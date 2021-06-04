Ky. Auditor addressing June 8 chamber luncheon











Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon will be the keynote speaker for the June 8 Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon, which will be held at The Corbin Center.

The luncheon will take place from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. The cost to attend the event is $14 per person.

Harmon was first elected in November 2015 as the 47th Auditor of Public Accounts for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was elected to a second term as Auditor in November 2019.

He previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years representing the people of Boyle and Casey County, and previously Washington County, in the 54th District.

Log onto http://www.southernkychamber.com/events/details/june-2021-membership-luncheon-378 in order to register for the luncheon.

You can also register by calling (606) 528-6390.

The Corbin Center is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive. David’s Steaks, Buffet and Bakery will be catering the event.