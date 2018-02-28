Ky. 92E partially reopens after rock slide













A rock slide early Monday evening on Ky. 92E about three miles east of Williamsburg closed the roadway to traffic for nearly 24 hours as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews worked overnight and throughout the day Tuesday to clear debris from the roadway.

The Transportation Cabinet announced shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday that for the remainder of the week, the roadway would be open between 7 p.m. – 6:30 a.m., but would be reduced to one lane from 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.