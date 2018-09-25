Ky. 92E closed until Wednesday evening due to rockslide













A Tuesday afternoon rockslide has closed a portion of Ky. 92E until Wednesday evening.

The rockslide was first reported about 3 p.m. by a volunteer firefighter traveling through the area.

The rockslide occurred near the 14.0-mile point.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said this is in the same area of a previous rockslide that Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials had recently repaired.

“It is to dangerous for anyone to go through right now,” Moses said Tuesday afternoon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is performing slide repair operations, and the road is expected to open again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

