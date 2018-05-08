Ky. 312 bridge to be closed beginning Monday













The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists the KY 312 Bridge (Laurel/Whitley line) will be closed at milepoint 0, beginning Monday, May 14 at 5 a.m.

The closure is expected to conclude on Thursday, May 24 at midnight, and is necessary to allow contract crews perform bridge deck repair operations. Signed detours will be used for alternate routes.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, use the signed detour for alternate routes, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.