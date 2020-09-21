KSP traffic stop leads to arrest of Gray woman, seizure of meth, marijuana, cash











Kentucky State Police arrested a Gray woman Friday morning after they found 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, and $14,000 in cash on her person, in her vehicle, and in her storage units in Laurel County.

Angela Wynn, 48, is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – drug not specified.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, stated that Trooper Sidney Wagner was on patrol in the Gray community when he conducted a traffic stop on Wynn’s 2020 Ford Fusion after observing her driving without her seatbelt.

“During the traffic stop, Trooper Wagner detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and requested assistance from Officer Eric Martin and K-9 “Chaby” with the Barbourville Police department to assist in the investigation,” Jacobs stated noting that Chaby alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, Wagner stated that upon questioning Wynn she admitted to having a marijuana roach in her cigarette box.

“Upon exiting the vehicle a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine fell from her person to the ground,” Wager stated adding that upon searching the vehicle after Chaby’s alert, he located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

“While searching (Wynn’s) person I located more suspected methamphetamine and suboxone pills,” Wager stated.

As the investigation continued, Jacobs stated that Wager received written and verbal consent from Wynn to search her residence in Knox County and her storage units in Laurel County.

Wynn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Wagner is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers Matt Barger, Josh Messer, Sgt. Jason York, Lt. Jason Bunch, and Barbourville Police Officer Eric Martin and K-9 Chaby.