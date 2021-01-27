KSP seeking public’s help to solve the 2018 murder of Adam Pinkley











Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to solve the 2018 murder of a man, whose body was found in the Gray community.

On Dec. 10, 2018, a 15-year-old juvenile was riding his four-wheeler in a wooded area off Garland Cemetery Road when he came across human remains

About 6:16 p.m. that day, KSP Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Dispatch and troopers and detectives who responded to the location and began an investigation.

The human remains were sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort in order to determine a cause of death and identify the victim, according to a KSP release.

State police have since learned that the human remains were of Adam Pinkley, who was 34 at the time of his death.

“Based off evidence collected, Mr. Pinkley was murdered on or about May 31, 2018. KSP also discovered Mr. Pinkley was reported missing to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 before his remains were located in Knox County. The victim has ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties,” the release stated.

“KSP is seeking any assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Adam Pinkley. Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at (606) 573-3131.”

The case remains under investigation by Detective Jake Wilson.