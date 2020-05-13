Previous Story
KSP seeking public’s help to locate missing woman last seen in Keavy
Posted On 13 May 2020
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 11 was contacted Wednesday in reference to a missing Laurel County woman, according to a KSP press release.
The initial investigation indicates that Cecily C. Mobley, 39, of London, was last seen at a residence in Keavy on April 12. She is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP London Post at (606) 878-6622
KSP Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.