KSP on the scene of Woodbine shooting













UPDATE: Kentucky State Police identified the individual injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Woodbine as 70-year-old Kathy Hackler.

According to police, Hackler was injured as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

However, she was able to drive herself to Baptist Health Corbin and was later airlifted for further treatment.

Officials said when asked why she shot herself, Hackler replied that she was tired because of the mounting stress of family problems.

Hackler reportedly called several neighbors to her residence to help her burn trash containing some of the bloody rags.

Officials said they have not yet recovered the gun, which they identified as a .38-caliber, but are continuing to search for it.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday afternoon in Woodbine.

About 1:20 p.m., KSP responded to a reported shooting on Hackler Street, which is located off Ky. 6.

Whitley County EMS was initially placed on standby, but wasn’t called to the shooting scene once it was secured.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is assisting at the scene.

Additional information will be posted to the News Journal’s website as it becomes available.