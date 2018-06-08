KSP obtains arrest warrant for hit and run driver













Kentucky State Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Corbin woman, who is believed responsible for a hit and run accident early Thursday evening.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, KSP officers out of the Post 10 in Harlan announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Michelle Huddleston Helton, 41, for allegedly operating the vehicle that struck Shawna Moore about 24 hours earlier, the release stated.

Moore, 46, of Corbin, was walking north on Ky. 1232 in the Knox County portion of Corbin when an unknown vehicle traveling on the roadway struck her with the passenger side mirror causing her to fall into a ditch, according to the release.

An ambulance transported Moore to Baptist Health Corbin where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle failed to stop after the collision.

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Helton, who is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in a crash with serious injury, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Helton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Post 10 in Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

KSP Trooper Sammy Faris is continuing the investigation.