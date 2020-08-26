KSP involved in second fatal Knox County shooting early Wednesday afternoon less than 24 hours after first shooting











For the second time in 24 hours, Kentucky State Police were involved in a fatal officer involved shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the Gray community of Knox County.

Both shootings took place near Johnson Hollow Road, which is off Rossaland Road.

“The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects,” according to a state police press release.

As a result of the first shooting, Charles Garland, 30, of Gray, was fatally injured.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office pronounced Garland dead at the scene.

State police and the FBI continued their search throughout the night and into Wednesday for Joey Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was wanted on four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants. State police noted in an earlier release that Middleton should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police were confronted by Middleton in the woods near Johnson Hollow Road, which lead to shots being fired and Middleton being fatally injured, a KSP release stated.

No officers were injured during either incident.

The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.