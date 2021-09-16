KSP investigating Wednesday shooting in Whitley County











Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation in Whitley County stemming from a shooting death that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, identified the deceased as Derrick L. Cook, 43, of Richmond, Indiana.

Pennington said troopers were called to a residence on Buck Creek Road, in the Saxton area, in response to a report of a shooting incident involving Cook and Michael C. Lemaster, 36, of Lily.

“During the investigation, it was determined Derrick Cook and Michael Lemaster got into an altercation inside Lemaster’s residence and Cook pulled a knife and cut Lemaster,” Pennington stated noting that Lemaster brandished a firearm and shot Cook.

Cook was pronounced deceased by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Post 11 Detective James Royal.

Pennginton said no charges have yet been filed. The results of the investigation will be presented to a Whitley County grand jury.