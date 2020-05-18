KSP investigating missing McCreary County child











Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible child abduction that occurred in McCreary County Sunday morning.

The initial investigation indicates that Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30, of Las Vegas, Nevada, unlawfully took her non-custodial son, nine-year-old Silas Fallen, from his McCreary County home just after 11:30 am. Sunday. They were last seen leaving the residence in a beige van, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London.

Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at (606) 878-6622.

KSP Trooper Jason Browning is continuing the investigation.