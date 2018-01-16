KSP investigating fatal stabbing, suspect still at large













Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in southern Whitley County and authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

The stabbing apparently happened sometime before 3 p.m. Monday at the residence of Franzine Minchen at 841 Jordan Hollow Road.

When Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, the deceased was found in front of the trailer, and the male suspect had apparently fled the scene.

K-9 units from the Williamsburg Police Department were called to the scene, and conducted searches around the neighborhood with police dogs without success.

Over a dozen police officers responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

So far authorities haven’t released the name of the victim pending formal notification of the next of kin, and police haven’t released the name of the suspect.

Clyde Elswick, a neighbor who lives a couple hundred yards from the crime scene, said that he has lived on the street for over 20 years and it is a pretty good neighborhood.

He heard about the stabbing on the scanner.

“There ain’t no sense letting it bother me,” Elswick said about whether he was alarmed when he heard about the incident.

Kentucky State Police are conducting the investigation.

KSP Detective Dackery Larkey is leading the investigation.

Officers or agencies that assisted at the scene included: Larkey, Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley, Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hill, Constable Dorman Patrick Jr., Williamsburg Police Lt. Jim Pool, Sgt. Brandon White, K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter, Detective Bobby Freeman, School Resource Officer Troy Sharp, KSP Lt. Bill Elliotte, Sgt. Les Moses, Sgt. Tony Dingess and numerous other officers in addition to two Whitley County EMS ambulances.

For more information, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.