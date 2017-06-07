By Mark White

Kentucky State Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at a trailer on Fred Nash Lane early Wednesday morning, which is located off Gordon Hill just outside the Corbin city limits.

The two bodies were discovered after state police received a call about a possible shooting that occurred about 2:30 a.m.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced the two while male victims dead about 2:45 a.m. The cause of death for each man was multiple gun shot injuries. The manner of death has been classified as homicide in both cases.

Croley is withholding the names of the victims pending formal notification of their next of kin.

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled for Thursday morning at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

So far state police have released no other details about the case and no arrests have been made.

Robert Nash owns the trailer where the shooting took place and lives about 200 yards from it.

“My wife heard gunshots. She said, ‘I believe somebody is shooting firecrackers off or something another,’” Robert Nash noted.

His wife also thought maybe the horse was beating its metal food dish against the barn, but neither firecrackers nor the horse were apparently responsible for the noise.

Nash said that he went outside and saw headlights from a Jeep trying to leave the residence.

“Then the sheriff and police and everybody started showing up,” Nash noted.

He said the scene was pretty chaotic until about 4 a.m. when things calmed down.

About 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police still had evidence markers placed along the roadway leading up the trailer that were about 50 to 100 yards from the actual residence.

Nash said that in the 60 years he has lived on the road, nothing like this has ever happened before on his road.

Nash said that Denver Nicely has been renting the trailer from him since about December.

“He seemed to be a nice fellow,” Nash noted. “Nobody ever knows about these renters though.”

It is unknown whether Nicely was involved in any way in Wednesday morning’s incident or if he was even home at the time.

Tuesday incident

Nash said that about 2 p.m. Tuesday, a man was “beat all to pieces” at the trailer where the shooting later took place.

“He made it to my cousin’s house. My cousin took him home or to the hospital or somewhere or another,” Nash noted.

Nash said he went up to the trailer to see Nicely soon after that, but he wasn’t there.

A man, who was there, told Nash that a woman there had been assaulted at the residence.

“Her pants were torn and her blouse was torn,” Nash noted.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at the London post, said that police have interviewed neighbors, who live near the shooting scene, but at this time he couldn’t confirm whether the Tuesday incident took place.