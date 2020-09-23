Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
KSP find Gray woman with 1.75 pounds of meth, 1 pound of marijuana, $14k cash

Posted On 23 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Kentucky State Police arrested a Gray woman Friday morning after they found 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, and $14,000 in cash on her person, in her vehicle, and in her storage units in Laurel County.

