By Mark White

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation at a residence in Gray, and aren’t sure yet whether any foul play was involved.

About 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, state police from Post 10 Harlan were contacted by Knox County Dispatch requesting that troopers respond to a residence at 4385 Ky. 233 in the Gray community.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies requested assistance after finding Marty Roark, 52, of Barbourville, dead in a back bedroom of the residence.

KSP detectives were dispatched to the location and began a death investigation.

The body has been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsy.

“At this time, the cause of death is undetermined,” KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at the Harlan Post, said in a release.

Detective Aaron Frederick is conducting the investigation. Detective Kevin Miller, Trooper Wayne Hensley, Sgt. Jason Bunch and Sgt. Danny Caudill assisted at the scene.

“More information will be released once it becomes available,” Jacobs wrote in the release.