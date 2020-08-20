KSP charges Laurel County man with child sexual exploitation offenses











The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch arrested a Laurel County man Thursday on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to a state police release.

Andrew Evans, 32, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, the release stated.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in London on Aug. 20. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

Evans is currently charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are class ‘D’ felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Evans was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The mission of the ICAC Task Force, which was created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.