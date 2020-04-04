KSP bolsters security at Baptist Health Corbin











Kentucky State Police have been stationed outside the entrance at Baptist Health Corbin during the COVID–19 pandemic.

Debbie Hardin, Strategic Services Director at the hospital, said the troopers are stationed in their vehicles in the traffic circle outside the main and emergency entrances in order to be available should there be an issue with someone as they go through the screening process upon entering the hospital.

Baptist Health officials announced last week that visitors and companions would be severely limited.

Those entering the hospital are screened for a fever and questioned on whether they have been out of the country or come into contact with someone before they are permitted to proceed.

“We don’t expect anything to happen, but the troopers are nearby if something does,” Hardin said.

“So far, we have not had any issues or problems,” she said.

The new rules permit only essential caregivers to accompany patents for medical appointments for tests.

At the hospitals, there will be limited exceptions, allowing one healthy visitor or companion for:

Patients under age 18 (must be a parent or guardian)

Women in labor (birthing partner)

End-of-life patients (clergy)

Hospice or end-of-life patients (visitor)

Dependent patients who require assistance (caregiver)

“We encourage everyone to use their personal electronic devices to use virtual means such as FaceTime or Skype to communicate with their loved ones in the hospital,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. If you would like to FaceTime with your family member, please contact the Patient Advocate at 606.524.3012 to make arrangements.

Emergency patients are asked to enter through the Emergency Department to be screened. All others should enter through the main entrance, which will be open 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.