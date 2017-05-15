By Dean Manning

Kentucky State Police say the identity of the body found floating in Laurel Lake Monday morning has been confirmed to be a Lily man.

Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said the deceased is 24-year-old James R. Wagers.

“All the family has been notified,” Cochran said.

The body was found about 7 a.m. on the shoreline of the lake near the KOA facility off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin.

“Two fishermen found the body and contacted us,” Cochran said.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling said it appeared the body had been in the water several days but there was no immediate indications of a possible cause of death.

“There were no signs of any trauma,” Bowling said.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

“If something shows up right off, I will be notified right away,” Bowling said when asked for a timeframe to get the results. “If not, it could be two or three weeks.”

Cochran said detectives are conducting interviews with family and friends in an effort to determine why Wagers was at the lake and when he died.

KSP Detective Ryan Loudermilk is continuing the investigation.