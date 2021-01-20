KSP asking for public’s help to find Corbin man missing since 2019











Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Laurel County man, who has been missing since May 2019.

Casper Burkhart, 58, was last seen at his residence in north Corbin on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

His wife told police that he left with some unknown people and never returned. She has also not seen or heard from him since then, according to a KSP release, which was issued Tuesday.

KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington, who is public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said that periodically in missing person cases, the agency will send out news releases on older cases hoping that people will come forward with additional information.

Pennington said that if Burkhart reads this, then police would like for him to contact them just so they can verify that he is alright.

Burkhart is described as a 5’6” tall white male, who weighs roughly 130 pounds and had brown shoulder length hair when he disappeared. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

KSP Trooper Jacob Roberts is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on Buckhart is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622, or call 1-800-222-5555.