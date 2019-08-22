KSP arson investigator asked to investigate Sunday trailer fire
An early Sunday morning trailer fire in eastern Whitley County is “suspicious” in nature, and firefighters have contacted a Kentucky State Police arson investigator to look into it further.
Goldbug and Patterson Creek volunteer fire departments were notified about 3:30 a.m. about a structure fire at a single-wide trailer, which was located at 1896 Highway 92E near the Moonbeam Lane intersection, said Goldbug Volunteer Fire Chief Brandon Woods.
When firefighters arrived they discovered the home ablaze.
While the trailer is still standing, Woods noted that it was pretty much gutted and is considered a total loss.
The fire appears to have started in a bedroom, but the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, and an arson investigator is being asked to look into it further, he said.
Woods said that he can’t determine whether an accelerant might have been used, but he is hoping this is one of the things that an arson investigator can find out.
The homeowner was away on military deployment, but had family members, who were supposed to be staying at the trailer. No one was home when the fire started though, and firefighters haven’t been contacted by anyone, who was supposed to be staying at the trailer, Woods said.
About 18-20 firefighters and five fire trucks from Goldbug, Patterson Creek, and Emlyn volunteer fire departments were on the scene for about two and one-half hours Sunday morning.
The Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County EMS also responded to the scene.