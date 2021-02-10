Kroger vaccination sites to reschedule appointments











Because of inclement weather, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that vaccination appointments for Wednesday and Thursday at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and vaccine recipients.

“The commonwealth is facing a significant ice and snow event starting tomorrow that will last until Thursday night. The storm is going to affect the entire state. The National Weather Service has a high confidence level of ice and snow accumulation during this period,” said Beshear. “We can expect some scattered power outages throughout the impacted areas. The winter storm will not have the far-reaching effects of the 2009 ice storm – thank goodness – but this is a dangerous weather system and we urge you to make a safety plan with family and check on your neighbors and friends. We need to be prepared.”

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 12 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,178.

There are currently 159 active cases, of which 11 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.7.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 31 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 5,718.

There are currently 90 individuals hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 25 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,939.

Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 100 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.1.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced seven additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,561.

There are currently 111 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 53.8.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,339 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 381,121.

Beshear reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,126.

Beshear said 1,204 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 282 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 95 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Twenty-two counties are orange zones.

Two counties are yellow zones.

Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0 which means that it is in the green zone.

Allen County has the highest incidence rate at 93.2.

Beshear announced that the federal government increased Kentucky’s vaccine supply for the third time in three weeks, this time by six percent, for a total increase of 28 percent.

“The White House announced that we are going to get six percent more next week – that is on top of the previous increases and will have us up 28% over what we were previously getting three weeks ago,” said Beshear. “It’s not enough, but it’s great.”