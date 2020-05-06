Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Kroger bringing drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Corbin May 12-14

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily 5 p.m. news briefing Wednesday that Kroger Drive-Thru testing will be coming to Corbin on Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14.

The testing will be held at Lynn Camp High School, which is located at 100 N. Highway 830.

You can log onto https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing for more information.

Additional details will announced later.

