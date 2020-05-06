Knoxville duo wanted on sex-related charges in Whitley County arrested











State and local law enforcement in Tennessee have served two Knoxville men with warrants charging them in connection with a sexual assault in Whitley County.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Knox County, Tennessee Sheriff’s deputies, arrested Hunter Z. Cole, 18, and Zachary T. Munsey, 20, at their residence last Friday.

Cole is charged with second-degree rape, three counts of possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – illegal controlled substance, victim under 16.

Munsey is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – illegal controlled substance, victim under 16.

The warrants were issued following an investigation by Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr., and Detective David Rowe into a March 28 incident at a local motel.

According to police, Cole and Munsey allegedly had sexual contact with the minor, which involved illegal controlled substances.

Police were contacted on March 29 and the investigation commenced.

Cole and Munsey are currently lodged in the Knox County, Tennessee Jail and are awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

Williamsburg Police were assisted in the investigation by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA), FBI agents in London, Knoxville, Tennessee Police, and the Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.