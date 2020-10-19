Knox, Whitley, Laurel, Bell counties report new COVID-19 cases Monday











The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that 77 new COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed between Monday and Saturday, including: 41 new cases Monday, 15 new cases Sunday, and 21 new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases include: a 25-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 62-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, a 42-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, a 62-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a nine-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 53-year-old male, an 86-year-old male (hospitalized), an 86-year-old male, a 45year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, an 87-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, an 11-year-old female, a five-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 21-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 27-year-old male, a 74-year-old male, a two-year-old female, a 14-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, and a 53-year-old male.

Sunday’s new cases include: a 21-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 44-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 66-year-old male, a one-year-old female, a 10-year-old male, a 37-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, and a 75-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases include: a 33-year-old female, a 61-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 54-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a six-year-old female, a 51-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 50-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a four-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, and a 75-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department also reported 15 new cases Friday, 16 new cases Thursday, 14 new cases Wednesday, and 12 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 1,249 COVID-19 cases, including: 794 recovered cases, and 445 active cases, of which 14 are currently hospitalized. A total of 87 of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Laurel County has reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths with the two most recent deaths being reported on Oct. 13.

Out of the 1,249 Laurel County cases, 142 patients were under the age of 18, 235 patients were ages 18-30, 192 patients were ages 31-40, 179 patients were ages 41-50, 177 patients were ages 51-60, 157 patients were ages 61-70, 106 patients were ages 71-80 and 61 patients were over age 80.

A total of 21,292 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Oct. 19.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 18.3, placing it in the orange category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including three involving children.

“We have been notified that nine of these cases are from a congregated setting. We encourage all community members to remember to use proper preventative measures at all times,” the Knox County Health Department wrote in a release.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 19 new cases Friday, 10 new cases Thursday, 31 new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has had a total of 750 COVID-19 cases, including 186 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 14 COVID-19 deaths.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 35.3 placing it in the red category.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 11 new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, 22 new cases Friday, 15 new cases Thursday, four new cases Wednesday, and 19 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 738 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 159 active cases, and 569 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths with the two most recent deaths having been reported on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Out of the 738 Whitley County cases, 58 patients were under the age of 18, 71 patients were ages 18-20, 128 patients were ages 21-30, 96 patients were ages 31-40, 96 patients were ages 41-50, 95 patients were ages 51-60, 71 patients were ages 61-70, 61 patients were age 71-80, and 62 patients were over age 80.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate is 33.9, which places it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new individual COVID-19 cases Monday, seven new individual cases Sunday, four new individual cases Saturday, four new cases Friday, 11 new cases Thursday, 10 new cases Wednesday, and four new cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 615 COVID-19 cases with two people currently hospitalized, which includes two females ages 51 and 58.

Bell County currently has 59 active cases.

Bell County has reported a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths, which have all ranged in age from 62-97. The most recent death was reported on Oct. 15.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 24.7 placing it in the orange category.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 243 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Oct. 18.

Currently there are 20 active McCreary County cases, which are all in self-isolation. A total of 222 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

McCreary County’s COVID–19 incidence rate Monday is 15.8 placing it in the orange category.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 647 new COVID-19 cases, which includes 81 cases involving children ages 18 and under, and nine new deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 812 new COVID-19 cases, which includes 116 cases involving children ages 18 and under, and five new deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, which includes 162 cases involving children ages 18 and under, and 12 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 88,247 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,326 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,819,333 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 17,229 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.