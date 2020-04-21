Knox-Whitley Humane Association staff temporarily see all dogs adopted, rescued











For a short time, last week, the staff at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association tasted the thrill of victory as silence had fallen upon the room where dogs are kenneled.

Every dog at the shelter had either been adopted or gone out to rescue.

“It was a very weird feeling,” said Director Melissa McElroy.

Sine we moved to this facility five years ago, we have never been this low,” she said.

However, it was short lived as animal control officers in Knox, Whitley and Clay counties are continuing to bring in more dogs.

McElroy said, between the three counties, 15 to 20 new dogs arrive at the shelter each day between animal control and owner surrenders.

“I could have the kennels filled again by the end of the day,” McElroy said. “This time of year, we stay swamped.”

McElroy said new arrivals brought in as strays, whether by animal control or the public, are placed on a five–day stray hold to give the owner time to claim them.

“Usually, within seven to fourteen days from the time an animal comes in, it will be available for adoption,” McElroy said.

“Hopefully, the latest arrivals will be available for adoption sometime this week,” she said.

Cats are another matter though as the cat room, and the area at Pet Sense in London where cats are available for adoption, are well stocked.

McElroy said dogs are, in general, more popular than cats throughout the area.

“People looking for cats typically want kittens,” she said, noting that the shelter currently has no kittens available.

The cat population problem across the area is multiplying.

McElroy explained that an unaltered female cat has an average of two to three litters per year, with each litter producing five kittens. Over a period of seven to ten years that can result in 300,000 cats.

The shelter is still offering vouchers to cover the cost of spaying and neutering of both dogs and cats.

“By getting your outside cat fixed, that is three litters not born that year,” McElroy said.

While the shelter is not open for the public to visit, animals available for adoption are posted on the Knox–Whitley Humane Association Facebook page.

“If someone sees an animal they are interested in adopting, they can give us a call and schedule an appointment to do a curbside adoption,” McElroy said.

Shelter staff is available 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

More information is available by contacting the shelter at (606) 526-6925.