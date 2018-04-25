Knox-Whitley Humane Association seeks donations for yard sale fundraiser













The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is seeking items for its benefit yard sale on May 5.

Association Board President Mary-Ann Smyth said new and used items will be welcomed and appreciated.

“If anything has any yard sale value, we would love to have it,” Smyth said.

Items may be brought to the KWHA facility on Busy Lane off of Fifth Street Road in Corbin during normal business hours.

The facility is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The yard sale will be held 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the facility.

Smyth said proceeds from the yard sale will go to help fund operations of the facility that serves Knox, Whitley, Clay and McCreary counties.

More information is available by calling 526-6925.