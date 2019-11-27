Knox-Whitley Humane Association seeking donations to lower adoption fees











The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is asking for the public’s help to get more animals a home for the holidays by lowering adoption fees.

The shelter, which serves Whitley, Knox and Clay counties, is accepting donations to make the lower fees possible.

“We need to raise $2,500 to lower our adoption fees for the month of December,” shelter officials stated on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Donations may be mailed, dropped off in person, made by phone, or through Paypal.

The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, off Fifth Street in Corbin.

The phone number is (606) 526-6925.

The paypal link is paypal.me/knoxwhitleyhumane

Shelter Director Melissa McElroy said if the shelter reaches its goal, it would allow it to reduce the fees to $25 per animal.

“Normally, it is $75 to adopt a dog and $45 to adopt a cat,” McElroy said.

The program will continue as long as there are funds available to support it.

“If we don’t do enough adoptions in December, we will extend it into January,” McElroy said. “We will make sure the money goes to the animals.”

Donors may also sponsor a particular animal.

Each shelter animal is given a name by staff and volunteers. Pictures of animals that are available for adoption are posted on the KWAS Facebook page, and also on its website, www.knoxwhitleyhumane.org.

“Donors are even welcome to come in and select an animal to sponsor,” McElroy said.

The Knox–Whitley Humane Association is a non-profit organization, so all donations are tax deductible.

More information is available on the Facebook page, website, or by calling or visiting the shelter.