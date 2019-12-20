Knox-Whitley Humane Association seeking donations of pet items to stuff stockings











When Christmas comes Wednesday, staff and volunteers at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association will be handing out treats and toys to all of the good little dogs and cats that are still waiting for a forever home.

The shelter, located at 66 Busy Lane off of Fifth Street Road, is asking for the public’s help to fill those stockings.

The shelter will be open for the last day until after Christmas from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Donations of toys, treats, canned food, leashes and collars/harnesses, may be dropped off during that time.

“You can even have the kiddos draw Christmas cards thanking the new adopters for taking that fur baby home for the holidays!” humane association officials said.

If an animal is adopted Saturday, their stocking will be sent home with them.

If they are still waiting on Christmas, they will get to enjoy the items from their stockings on Christmas morning.

Photos of available animals may be found on the Knox–Whitley Humane Association Facebook page, or at https://knoxwhitleyhumane.org/

All donations to the shelter are tax-deductible.

More information is available by contacting the shelter during regular business hours at 526-6925.