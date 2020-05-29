Knox-Whitley Humane Association reopens to public











The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is once again open to the public for those seeking to adopt a shelter pet.

Officials announced last week that that shelter, which serves Knox, Whitley and Clay counties, would return to its normal operating hours.

Hours for tours and adoptions are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Officials stated that shelter employees and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves when assisting customers. However, there may be instances where an employee will remove his or her mask.

“The shelter is scary for animals sometimes and the PPE may have to be removed when handling an animal, so as not to scare the animal any more than it already is,” officials stated.

Officials added that social distancing guidelines will remain in place, meaning the number of people permitted into the building at one time will be limited.

“Please bear with us as we work through this,” shelter officials stated.

Director Melissa McElroy said the shelter has a limited number of dogs, but they must first be spayed/neutered before they can be put up for adoptions.

“They should be ready next week,” McElroy said.

The shelter currently has approximately 15 cats available. In addition to the cat room at the shelter, a number of cats that are available for adoption are on display at Pet Sense in London.

More information about the shelter is available by calling 526-6925, on its Facebook page and at www.knowwhitleyhumane.org.