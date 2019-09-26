Knox-Whitley Humane Association now ‘no-kill’ shelter











The Knox-Whitley Humane Association has now declared itself a “no-kill shelter.”

“We have committed to no longer having to euthanize for time or space,” said Melissa McElroy, Executive Director for the association.

The shelter has not euthanized a dog due to lack of space since October 2018, nor a cat since January according to board member Dean Manning. Animals can still be euthanized due to extreme medical conditions or aggression.

“This has been a pretty successful year,” said McElroy. “We’re working really hard. We encourage the public to come see us and take a tour.”

McElroy stressed the need for volunteers and donations. “We want them (the public) to get involved,” she said. “Five to 15 minutes a day means the world.”

The shelter always welcomes donations of pet food, toys, blankets, treats and other essential pet items, as well as monetary donations. Several locations are available for donations, including online at www.knoxwhitleyhumane.org.

The Knox-Whitley Humane Association serves Knox, Whitley and Clay counties.