Knox man faces assault charge for allegedly spitting on deputy













A Knox County man was arrested Sunday for allegedly spitting on a Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a disturbance complaint in Keavy.

Detective Kyle Gray arrested Larry Wayne Israel, 28, on Ralley Road off of Ky. 363 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police office and resisting arrest.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said police were called to reports that an individual, identified as Israel, was yelling and cursing as he was walking down the roadway.

Gray, along with Deputy Bryon Lawson and London Police officers made contact and took Israel into custody, placing him in the back of his cruiser.

However, Israel allegedly began hitting his head against the window and then attempted to kick Gray.

“While being transported, this individual started spitting on Detective Gray,” Acciardo stated.

Israel was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility and released Monday on bond.