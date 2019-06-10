Knox/Laurel County deputies recover three pounds of crystal meth, make three arrests











Three people were arrested Sunday after Knox and Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies found three pounds of methamphetamine, two of which were hidden inside a children’s playhouse

Deputies arrested, John Douglas Helton, 44, and Nursilla Anita Helton-Fox, 39, both of Gray, along with Patsy Hopkins, 63, of Corbin.

Knox County Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies went to a camper on Garland Cemetery Road that Helton was reportedly using as a residence to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputy Sam Mullins served Helton with an outstanding bench warrant out of Whitley County, charging him with failure to appear in court on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

“During the arrest a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located,” Stewart stated

Mullins secured a search warrant for the property.

“The search was the result of a two month investigation into complaints of illegal drug trafficking at that location,” Stewart stated.

Deputies recovered approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, three loaded handguns and more than $800 in cash.

Helton and Helton-Fox were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Helton was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Helton-Fox was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Through the course of the investigation, Stewart stated that deputies developed information connecting a residence on Ky. 1223 in Corbin to the case.

Working with Laurel County deputies, Knox deputies conducted a search of that residence, recovering two additional pounds of crystal meth along with $8,000 in cash.

As a result, Hopkins was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

“The wanton endangerment charges are due to the approximately two pounds of crystal meth being found hidden inside a playhouse being used by four children,” Stewart stated.

Helton and Helton-Fox were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Hopkins was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones, and Laurel County Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha,” along with deputies Brian Lawson and Robert Reed assisted in the search and arrests at both locations.