Knox, Laurel, Bell and Whitley County COVID-19 incidence rates all among top 12 highest in state Friday











Knox, Laurel, Bell and Whitley County all reported COVID-19 incidence rates Friday that were among the top 12 highest incidence rates in the state.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Friday that eight new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which includes four cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,284.

There are currently 98 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 34.9 Friday, which was the third highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 27.7 Friday, which was the fifth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported five new individual COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,845.

There are currently 81 active individual cases, of which four people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 26.3 Friday, which was the sixth highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced three additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,450.

There are currently 55 active cases of which one person is hospitalized. A total of 3,363 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

The Whitley County Health Department administered 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and as of Friday had administered 1,320 doses. A total of 4,799 requests have been made for COVID-19 vaccinations, and there is a 755-person waitlist.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 22.1 Friday, which was the 12th highest rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 415,091.

Beshear reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,950.

Beshear said 520 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 125 are in intensive care.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” Beshear said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

As of Friday, eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 661.2. Carroll County has the second highest rate at 34.9. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.