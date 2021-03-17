Knox, Laurel, Bell and Whitley counties all have COVID-19 incidence rates among highest in state Wednesday











Knox, Laurel, Bell and Whitley County all reported COVID-19 incidence rates Wednesday that were among the top 16 highest incidence rates in the state.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Wednesday that 12 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which includes two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,348.

There are currently 120 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 44.5 Wednesday, which was the second highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 26.5 Wednesday, which was the sixth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported five new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,871.

There are currently 51 active individual cases, of which four people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 41 COVID-19 deaths. The Bell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 fatality on March 15, and two COVID-19 fatalities on March 16.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 23.6 Wednesday, which was the 10th highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 10 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,478.

There are currently 73 active cases of which one person is hospitalized. A total of 3,373 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 18.5 Wednesday, which was the 16th highest rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 418,372.

Beshear reported 27 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,056.

Beshear said 441 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 109 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 715.2. Lee, Union, Fulton, Hickman and Elliott counties all had an incidence rate of 0.0.