By Dean Manning

A former Corbin High School assistant basketball coach, who has been accused of the statutory rape of a 16-year-old student, has been indicted by a Knox County grand jury.

Twenty-six-year-old Madison Johnson was indicted Friday on charges of third-degree rape and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Johnson was arrested in November following an investigation by Corbin Police Lt. Bill Rose.

According to Rose, who serves as the school resource officer, he was contacted by school officials earlier in November.

“They are required by law to contact law enforcement after they get wind of it,” Rose said of the school system.

Rose said Johnson allegedly had sexual relations with the student at Johnson’s residence in Knox County.

While the legal age of consent in Kentucky is 16, Rose explained that Johnson’s position of authority at the school raises the cutoff age to 18.

Johnson, who graduated from Corbin High School in 2010, played on two Redhound basketball teams that won region titles and advanced to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in 2009 and 2010.

Upon graduation, Johnson went on to play basketball at Union College in Barbourville.

In addition to coaching basketball, Johnson served as an instructional assistant at the school.

Under Kentucky law, third-degree rape is a Class “D” felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.