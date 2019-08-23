Knox Grand Jury indicts Corbin man in connection with April police chase











The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin man Friday, who was arrested in April after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase across the back roads through Gray, Lily and Corbin while holding a woman against her will.

Joshua K. Grigsby, 29, is facing charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and second-degree persistent felony offender stemming from the April 29 incident that began with a 9-1-1 call concerning a woman being held captive in a vehicle on Industrial Blvd. off of Old Barbourville Hwy.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle, identified as a white 2016 Chevy Malibu, parked in a driveway near a residence.

“As they pulled into the driveway, the white vehicle quickly pulled out of the driveway nearly striking Deputy (Bobby) Jones’ patrol car,” said Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer.

Deputies gave chase as the vehicle sped through Gray, Lily and Keavy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and Corbin Police each attempted to deploy tire deflation devices to end the chase.

However, Stewart said the vehicle swerved toward the officer, who had to jump into a ditch to avoid being hit. It also missed the spike strips.

The pursuit continued back through Corbin and police were able to successfully deploy the spike strips on Bacon Creek Road near the intersection with Cumberland Falls Hwy, stopping the car as it drove through the parking lot of the Forest Hills Shopping Center.

The driver, later identified as Grigsby, reportedly attempted to flee from officers on foot, jumping across a creek and running into the woods.

The female victim and a second passenger remained in the car.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the area and took Grigsby into custody.

Corbin Police, Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police from Post 10 in Harlan and Post 11 in London assisted.

Grigsby was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is still being held.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree unlawful imprisonment is a Class ‘D’ felony carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

• Jennifer Sue Folgman, 40, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Joshua Adam Abrams, 30, of Williamsburg, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Jennifer Nicole Ketcham, 38, of Lily is charged with flagrant non–support.