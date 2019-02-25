Knox deputy recovers 2 pounds of meth, 1 pound of marijuana













A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy recovered approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine and 1 pound of marijuana Monday morning off of the Corbin bypass, arresting two people on drug trafficking charges.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Mikey Ashurst was on patrol on Buchanan Drive, off of the bypass, at approximately 4 a.m. when he observed a pickup truck parked near a gate.

Ashurst determined the driver, identified as Joe Barlow Owens, 43, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, and the passenger, identified as Stephanie L. Brock, 34, of Rockholds, to be under the influence of an unidentified controlled substance.

Upon searching the vehicle, Ashurst located the methamphetamine and marijuana, along with several Oyxcodone tablets, Suboxone strips, a loaded handgun, a set of digital scales, a “meth” pipe, and more than $8,000 in cash.

Ashurst arrested the duo.

Owens was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana – over 8 ounces, attempted bribery of a public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Brock was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana – over 8 ounces, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Owens’ bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Brock’s bond was set at $5,000 cash. Should she post bond, she would be subject to home incarceration.