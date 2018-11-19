Knox deputies make record meth bust following vehicle, foot pursuit













Minutes after securing a suspected drug dealer in custody, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and his deputies discovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine inside the suspect vehicle Monday morning.

“It is the most I have seen,” Smith said of the methamphetamine law enforcement discovered inside of a backpack found in the back seat.

Smith and his deputies arrested Marlon Johnson, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee after chasing him through east Corbin.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies had developed information to be looking for the red Toyota Corolla as it came though the area because the driver would be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

Smith said deputies located the vehicle as it passed South Ky. 1629 near Arby’s at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Smith and his deputies followed the vehicle as it turned onto Master Street.

When officer active their lights and sirens, Johnson reportedly attempted to elude them, turning right onto Ky. 1629 near the Megamart.

The pursuit continued along 1629 taking a sudden right turn into a driveway near Park Hills Road.

A woman living at the home came outside to find her car had been sideswiped by the Corolla after which it narrowly avoided plowing through the back fence.

Stewart said Johnson fled the scene on foot, jumping several fences as he attempted to elude officers by hiding in the Pine Hill/Resthaven Cemetery.

In addition to the drugs, officers recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle.

Johnson faces charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Deputies contacted agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who Smith said would be seeking federal charges against Johnson.

Deputies Carl Bolton and William Stewart, and Corbin Police assisted Smith at the scene.

“As far as we know this is a record meth bust in Knox County,” Stewart said.