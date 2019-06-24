Knox deputies investigating shooting near Corbin

Previous Story
Posted On 24 Jun 2019
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a residence on Ky. 3436 (Liberty-Wilton Road) near Corbin Monday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the residence near the intersection with TowerRoad at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Deputies reported the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Deputies are searching for a suspect, adding that the two men knew each other.
Whitley County EMS responded to the scene to take the victim to the hospital.