Knox deputies arrest man who allegedly fired gun at motorist during dispute











A London man was arrested last Thursday night for allegedly firing a handgun at another motorist during a traffic dispute in Corbin.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricky A. Vaughn, Jr., 30, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the incident on Moore Hill Ave.

Deputy Elijah Broughton wrote in the arrest citation that deputies received a call from the victim, Hank LeForce, concerning the incident.

“Victim stated that he was traveling on Moore Hill Ave. when (Vaughn) came toward him and almost ran him off of the road,” Broughton wrote, noting that LeForce stopped to make sure no one had wrecked.

“(LeForce) stated that (Vaughn) got out of the vehicle yelling and cursing at him, pulled out a pistol and fired one shot at him hitting the back bumper of his vehicle,” Broughton wrote noting that (LeForce) reported that his brother-in-law and four-year-old son were in the vehicle.

Area law enforcement was notified of the incident, locating the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at the intersection of U.S. 25E and the Corbin bypass.

“Deputies located a 380 pistol and a .223 cal. AR-15 where (Vaughn) was sitting in the vehicle in his immediate possession,” Broughton stated noting that Vaughn is a convicted felon.

Vaughn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.