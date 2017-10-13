Posted On October 13, 2017 By Dean Manning

Tools, laundry detergent, jewelry, and clothing were among the more than $1,100 in merchandise a Knox County woman is accused of attempting to shoplift from the Corbin Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Forty-year-old Sonya Frederick of Artemus is facing one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene about 1:15 p.m. after Walmart loss prevention had detained Frederick.

“They had caught her concealing the items on her person and in her buggy,” Acciardo explained. “Once you go past the last point of sale, they can detain you.”

The total value of the items, which included tools, drills, toolsets, laundry detergent, lotions, necklaces, bracelets, ear rings, clothing, and other items, was $1,101.35

In addition, deputies served Frederick with a Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear in court to answer a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, and a second Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear in court regarding a neglect action.

Frederick was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Under Kentucky law, a Class D felony carries a potential sentence of one to five years in jail/prison. Sentences of up to one year are served in local jails.