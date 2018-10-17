Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Knox County voyeurism case waiting on subpoenas to be served

Posted On 17 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Witnesses need to be subpoenaed to court before the voyeurism case against Bobby Sewell, Jr., 47, of Gray, can continue.

At the Oct. 16 pretrial conference in the Knox County District Court, Judge Skip Hammons asked for any witnesses in the case to step forward. When the court learned no one was present, Attorney Chris Mills said, “Where this was returned by the grand jury on 9/28, more than likely, it’s been such a quick turnaround that we’ve not been able to get subpoenas out and served.”

Judge Hammons set an additional pretrial conference for Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. In the meantime, the court will issue and serve subpoenas for this case.

Sewell is accused of attempting to take nude pictures of his teenage stepdaughter as she was exiting the shower.

“Upon contact the above subject (Sewell) admitted to stepping outside the residence and climbing into a chair with the intent to watch the juvenile and stated he attempted to take a photo of her nude,” reads the arrest citation. Sewell was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism.

Sewell pled not guilty to his charge in Knox County District Court. His case was then brought before the Grand Jury and returned on September 28, where he was formally indicted with one count of voyeurism.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a Class “D” felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Unemployment rate drops across region, state

Posted On 03 Oct 2018
, By
0

State police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbine

Posted On 01 Oct 2018
, By
0

Corbin couple indicted for child abuse

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
, By
0

Update: KSP releases new details in Gray man’s killing

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal