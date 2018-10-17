Knox County voyeurism case waiting on subpoenas to be served













Witnesses need to be subpoenaed to court before the voyeurism case against Bobby Sewell, Jr., 47, of Gray, can continue.

At the Oct. 16 pretrial conference in the Knox County District Court, Judge Skip Hammons asked for any witnesses in the case to step forward. When the court learned no one was present, Attorney Chris Mills said, “Where this was returned by the grand jury on 9/28, more than likely, it’s been such a quick turnaround that we’ve not been able to get subpoenas out and served.”

Judge Hammons set an additional pretrial conference for Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. In the meantime, the court will issue and serve subpoenas for this case.

Sewell is accused of attempting to take nude pictures of his teenage stepdaughter as she was exiting the shower.

“Upon contact the above subject (Sewell) admitted to stepping outside the residence and climbing into a chair with the intent to watch the juvenile and stated he attempted to take a photo of her nude,” reads the arrest citation. Sewell was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism.

Sewell pled not guilty to his charge in Knox County District Court. His case was then brought before the Grand Jury and returned on September 28, where he was formally indicted with one count of voyeurism.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a Class “D” felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.