Knox County Utility Commission issues boil water advisory for customers in Whitley, Knox, Bell Counties













The Knox County Utilities Commission has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in Knox, Bell and Whitley Counties.

Officials said the advisory is the result of the severe flooding throughout the area.

Two lines have been completely blown out, serving approximately 350 customers.

Repairs are ongoing. However, officials said the breaks are in areas that are currently flooded and workers must wait for the water to recede.

Once the lines are repaired, samples must be sent to the state for testing before the advisory may be lifted.

Because of that, officials said the advisory would likely be in effect for several days.

During the advisory customers should bring drinking water for short range use to a rolling boil for at least three minutes.

The Knox County Utility Commission serves approximately 2,800 customers, 150 of whom live in Whitley County.