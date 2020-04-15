Knox County small businesses may be eligible for assistance











Knox county small businesses may be eligible for aid through a new fund created by the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK). Eligible businesses could receive up to $3000 in grant money.

Knox County was selected as one of a handful of Eastern Kentucky counties selected for the program. The fund was created in partnership with the Appalachian Impact Fund and Invest 606, two non-profits focused on spurring growth in Appalachian Kentucky. The funds goal is to provide assistance to businesses whose operations have been affected by Covid-19.

Eligible businesses must be locally owned and be a downtown business. The business must be a restaurant or “experience retail” including tourism, arts, entertainment, or accommodations.

Those wishing to apply can visit http://cedik.ca.uky.edu/ for more information and to access the online application. The current deadline for the first round of funds is Friday, April 17.