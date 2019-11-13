Knox County Sheriff’s Department searching for man who took donation jar











A man has been identified in the theft of a donation jar meant to help the Knox-Whitley Humane Association.

According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, a man entered Sav-Rite Pharmacy in Corbin and stole a Knox- Whitley Animal Shelter (KWAS) donation jar on Monday, November 4.

“We have an employee from the animal shelter pick up donation jars every few weeks and when they stopped by the pharmacy… it was gone,” said Executive Director of KWAS, Melissa McElroy.

Sheriff Smith explained, the surveillance video revealed a man took the jar from the counter while the business employee was not watching. The man has been identified as Troy Grubb and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“This situation really upsets me,” said McElroy. “Because all of the money that gets donated goes to caring for our shelter animals, to make sure they have everything need.” She added, “if you take from our shelter, I urge you to spend one day volunteering and see what it’s like to clean up, provide for, and care for these animals.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation in pursuit to arrest Grubb.