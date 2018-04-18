Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Knox County school bus involved in crash

Posted On 18 Apr 2018
A Knox County school bus was involved in a traffic crash in Corbin Wednesday morning.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene on Spider Creek Road off of Moore Hill Ave. at approximately 7:15 a.m. where the school bus had collided with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Stewart stated that the car, which was traveling north struck the right front tire of the bus as it traveled south.

The bus sustained no damage and was able to continue on its route.

At the time of the collision, Stewart said the bus, which was en route to Lynn Camp schools, had 48 children on board.

Neither the driver, nor the passenger in the car suffered any injuries.

