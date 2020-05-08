Knox County reports seventh COVID-19 case; first case involving a child











Knox County reported its seventh COVID-19 case late Friday afternoon and it involves the county’s first child victim.

“Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is collaborating with the Department for Public Health (DPH) to track individuals who had close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public,” the Knox County Health Department said in a release.

“Conducting contact investigations is a priority for KCHD, The goal of a contact investigation is to successfully stop the transmission and prevent future cases of COVID-19. KCHD will conduct an in-depth investigation of all contacts to the patient. These individuals will be notified as soon as they have been identified. If you are not contacted by this office, then you are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time.”

The Knox County Health Department reported its sixth confirmed COVID-19 case on April 22, and all six of its prior cases have been released from isolation.

Out of the seven Knox County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and one patient was ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced its 20th COVID-19 case Thursday.

Out of the 20 cases, two are deceased, 11 have recovered, and seven cases are active.

Among the active cases, one is undergoing hospital isolation, and six are self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, six patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Whitley County

The last COVID-19 case reported in Whitley County was on April 22, and all nine cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the Whitley County cases, one patient is ages 18-30, two patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Other cases

As of Thursday, McCreary County had reported 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of which have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 page, there have been no confirmed cases in Bell County.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 6,129 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 294 deaths from the virus.