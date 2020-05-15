Knox County reports eighth COVID-19 case Friday











One week after reporting its seventh COVID-19 case, Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 case Friday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s first six COVID-19 cases have all be released from isolation.

Out of the first seven Knox County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and one patient was ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The age range of the most recent patient has so far not been released.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 10th confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday afternoon.

The person is isolating at home.

The last COVID-19 case reported in Whitley County before this was reported on April 22, and all nine previous cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the Whitley County cases, one patient is ages 18-30, three patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s 21st COVID-19 case was reported one week ago.

Out of the 21 cases, two are deceased, 15 have fully recovered, and four cases are active.

Among the active cases, all four are self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Other cases

Last Saturday, McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case, but all 13 have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 page, there have been no confirmed cases in Bell County.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 7,444 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 332 deaths from the virus. At least 127,698 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.