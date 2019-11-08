Knox County receives $10k to kick off ‘Knox Ready Project’











In seeking to become a viable county to draw jobs and economic growth, a $10,000 Flex-E-Grant has been awarded to the Knox County Fiscal Court. The funding was announced by the Center for Rural Development through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

“This Flex -E grant will enable us to create local and regional partnerships to develop a economic strategic plan,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. The project was funded through The Center’s Developing and Implementing Community Strategies Program in partnership with the Department for Local Government and ARC. This is the first phase in what we call the Knox Ready Project. We are creating a plan and then we will work the plan to create a stronger economy in Knox County and the region. We are grateful to the Center for Rural Development, ARC and DLG for their continued support.”

“We are making a difference in the lives of people in Southern and Eastern Kentucky by investing in their future and economic development of our region,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center. “Many of our rural communities and small nonprofit organizations lack the financial resources to move forward on these projects without funding assistance.”

According to a statement from the Center for Rural Development, the Flex-E-Grant was one of many awarded to counties all across eastern Kentucky. The grants, while subject to approval, require a 20 percent match of total project costs, and are to be completed within a six–month timeframe.